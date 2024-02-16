 Skip to main content

Android 15 flaunts Pixel haptics with new vibration when adjusting brightness

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Feb 16 2024 - 12:09 pm PT
Android 15 is officially available in Developer Preview with a few small changes to the Pixel series so far. One of those Android 15 changes is the addition of a new vibration effect when adjusting the brightness on the Pixel.

If there’s one thing to glean from the last few iterations of Android, it’s a sense of unity throughout the OS. New theme changes have been consistent throughout Android and have offered a nice, unifying design that makes the software rather easy just to pick up and use. With that comes a few quality-of-life features. Features that make the device fun to use even if you don’t notice them.

The Android 15 Developer Preview introduced one of those features today, having to do with screen brightness. When adjusting the brightness of the display through the Quick Setting page, the haptic motor in your Pixel responds. How heavily the motor runs is directly related to how bright your screen is, so you could essentially change the brightness without even looking at the display.

The effect is extremely subtle, with the furthest portion of the slider barely even making a noise. It’s definitely noticeable and adds a nice little touch to the Quick Settings page when you need to use it.

Beyond that, it looks like the Android 15 Developer Preview is focusing on other small changes that refine the Pixel experience in small ways. You can follow every change in our rundown of Android 15 so far.

