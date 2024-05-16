Sony Xperia 1 VI gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and brighter FHD display, but no US release

Despite reports that Sony’s smartphone business is shrinking, the company this week launched the Xperia 1 VI, a more powerful Android smartphone that won’t be coming to the US market.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI, like the several models before it, runs atop a premium Android package. The device ships with Android 14 out of the box and has a 6.5-inch, 2340×1080 display at 120Hz. That display is down from the 4K panels that Sony used for years, but it’s a whole lot brighter now. Under the hood is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. With Sony’s lighter Android skin, it should be a beastly device.

Rounding out the core specs you’ll find a 5,000 mAh battery – Sony claims 2-day batter life – with wired and wireless charging as well as a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

But a big focus here is certainly on the camera. The primary shooter is a 48MP main sensor backed up by 12MP sensors used for ultrawide and telephoto photography. The telephoto camera, Sony says, is an 85mm-170mm equivalent and has variable aperture. It’s also paired with a new camera app, and the phone still has a dedicated shutter button.

There should also be some improvements to the onboard speakers. Sony touts “full stage” speakers that are said to have more bass and a fuller sound stage.

Unlike past models, though, Sony isn’t bringing this one to the United States. Sony Xperia 1 VI will launch in Europe and the UK in early June, but are not on track for a US release as Sony confirmed to TechOdyssey and The Verge.

Pricing for Xperia 1 VI lands at £1,299/€1,399. Pre-orders are open now.

