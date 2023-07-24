Sony unveils long-awaited WF-1000XM5 earbuds with heavy-duty ANC, 360 audio for $299

What used to be the epitome of high-end wireless audio might now have a successor, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. The new XM5 earbuds bring an emphasis on better sound and incredible ANC with some added 360 virtual surround audio.

Announced via an underwhelmingly short live stream, Sony has officially recognized and unveiled the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. These have been long-rumored and teased over the last year or so. As the next generation to the XM4 earbuds in 2019, many have been looking forward to what Sony does with the lineup.

The new WF-1000XM5 earbuds focus on sound quality and noise canceling, sporting two original noise-canceling processors touted as the best in the market. Additionally, Sony packs in a new driver unit called the Dynamic Driver X. The new system is aimed at a wider area of sound reproduction, which means more subtle details in sound. It also works to cancel noise at lower frequencies for a much broader cancellation zone. According to Sony, the materials used in the diaphragm itself also make for low distortion, though the company doesn’t specify exact details.

In combination with physical materials, the HD Noise Cancelling Prover QNe2 and Integrated Processor V2 work together to process 24-bit audio and “high-performance” analog amplification. Higher analog amplification essentially indicates Sony is keen on recreating audio correctly and organically, rather than relying solely on digital reworking.

Of course, the WF-1000XM5s use Sony’s famous LDAC codec, which works to transmit more data that the earbuds can process and reproduce. The more source data, the better the sound should be in the final product. But that tech has been around for a while. What hasn’t been is DSEE Extreme, which is an AI program that upscales compressed digital music from services like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music so users get better sound from otherwise low-end files.

Physically, the WF-1000XM5 earbuds take on a nice, rounded shape that distinguishes them from the XM4’s truffle-like design. The front of the chassis is matte while the edges are glossed out. When in-ear, the buds take on a Galaxy Buds-type look – in a good way. The case that packs the new buds in and keeps them charged has a nice rounded design that looks small enough for pocketing. With the case on hand, the XM5s can hit up to 24 hours of playback. Without it, they handle eight hours. This isn’t the highest we’ve seen, but it’s certainly tolerable.

Through Sony’s Headphone Connect app, users will also be able to use the XM5’s 360 Reality Audio function. That feature sets a virtual sound stage for higher immersion, though the feature has proven to be somewhat niche. Another nice touch is Speak-to-Chat, which allows users to leave headphones in and carry on sporadic conversations that result in paused music whenever the listener is speaking.

Touch controls are available on the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds, with the chassis surface able to sense taps for pause, play, and noise-canceling controls. The XM5s go a step further with head gesture control. A simple nod accepts and incoming call and a head shake results in a declined one. This gets close to the LinkBuds skin-sense tech, but the XM5s don’t house that exact feature as far as we can tell.

As the cherry on top, Sony packed the XM5s with Google Fast Pair for easy connection and pairing. That also means Google Assistant is built in to the earbuds.

Overall, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds look to be everything we’re looking for in an XM4 replacement and much more. As long as Sony can deliver the expected sound quality, all the other features come second as far as expectations sit.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are available now for pre-order in Black or Silver through Sony’s website or Best Buy at $299.99, though it looks as if Sony plans on releasing them in full soon since pre-orders have an estimated delivery of July 26.

