Sony’s new Mini-LED and OLED Bravia TVs run Google TV

Sony is injecting new life into the Bravia namesake with a lineup of 16 new TVs, all running Google TV and some proprietary features for those who’ve bought into the company’s ecosystem.

The 2024 Bravia TV lineup is divided into several 4K TV types, ranging from the newer Mini-LED panel to standard LED and OLED. It looks as though Sony is prioritizing Mini-LED this year, offering more options across its lineup than the sometimes desirable OLED, though not option in the Bravia lineup can be considered “budget.”

In total, there are four individual models with size classes within. The Bravia 9, 8, and 7 are the most expensive and utilize Sony’s XR processor, which pulls some weight in recognizing scenes in shows and movies to offer the best picture it can. The Bravia 3 series brings an X1 processor, which doesn’t get the same performance but still should offer a good picture.

Each TV in the 2024 Sony Bravia lineup will run Google TV, which has proven to be one of the best TV operating systems for the past couple of years. That, of course, also brings Google Assistant capability to your TV, which can act as a point of control for your devices. The Bravia lineup will also have a place in Google Home so it can be controlled via Android phones and their remote control tool. This doesn’t come as a massive surprise as Sony has utilized Google TV in it’s units before.

Each TV also brings Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced support, which is almost a must in order to get the best out of streaming. Sony also adds PlayStation 5 features like auto HDR and auto genre picture mode for game streaming. Bravia audio devices like Sony’s soundbars will also pair “perfectly,” which likely means they’ll see some features other audio devices don’t get.

At the most expensive end, the Sony Bravia 9 4K Mini-LED series starts at $3,299 for the 65-inch model. A 75-inch and 85-inch model is also available, with the latter coming in at a hefty $5,499. The Sony Bravia 8 series is the OLED option, which tops out at $3,899 for the 77-inch model. The Bravia 7 series still comes with an XR processor and uses a Mini-LED panel, but it’s a little more affordable than the top option with an 85-inch model at $3,499.

Bravia 9 Mini-LED 85-inch – $5,499.99

75-inch – $3,999.99

65-inch – $3,299.99 Bravia 8 OLED 77-inch – $3,899.99

65-inch – $2,799.99

55-inch – $1,999.99 Bravia 7 Mini-LED 85-inch – $3,499.99

75-inch – $2,799.99

65-inch – $2,299.99

55-inch – $1,899.99

The Bravia 3 series is the most affordable option, but it offers an LED panel in place of something more cutting-edge. Even still, they bring Google TV support and Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced capability with an entry cost of $599.

Bravia 7 LED

85-inch – $1,799.99

75-inch – $1,299.99

65-inch – $999.99

55-inch – $849.99

50-inch – $699.99

45-inch – $599.99

The Bravia 7 and Bravia 3 series are available for pre-order now, with the Bravia 7 and 8 coming soon. You can sign up for notifications or pre-order through Sony’s website.