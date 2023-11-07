Sony releases its Android 14 update starting on Xperia 1 V

Following Google and Samsung, Sony has launched its Android 14 update for Xperia smartphones, starting with the Xperia 1 V.

As announced on Sony’s press center, Android 14 is now on its way to select Xperia smartphones. Specifically, the update is now available for the Xperia 1 V which is Sony’s current Android flagship. Sony’s announcement of the update primarily focuses on the fact that Android 14 brings a couple of new camera features to the 1 V following their debut on Xperia 5 V.

Sony explains:

With Xperia 1 V’s Android 14 software update, exciting features from Xperia 5 V will come to Xperia 1 V as well. Following the successful inclusion with Xperia 5 V, improved Bokeh mode will be available for Xperia 1 V, together with the recently released update bringing Video Creator, we are delivering even more creative functionality to our existing customers; actual software release timing depends on region and market approval.

Beyond that, a support page further details new features including custom lockscreen shortcuts (which appears to support up to four shortcuts), updates to “Game enhancer, Photo Pro, Video Pro, and External monitor apps,” and also highlights updated features such as Nearby Share on Windows and improvements to Find My Device.

On Twitter/X, Mishaal Rahman highlights a few details shared by a user on Telegram who saw the update arrive as a 1.3GB OTA with the October 2023 security patch. It’s also noted that Android 14’s customizable lockscreen clocks from Pixel phones are replaced by Sony’s own, as those clock designs are only available to Pixel devices.

