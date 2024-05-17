Motorola’s cheaper Razr foldable may get a full-size cover display for 2024

Thanks to recent leaks, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what’s in store for the next Motorola Razr lineup, but another new leak is now revealing more color variants as well as specs for the low-end model and a big upgrade – a full-size cover display.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra – likely to be sold as “Razr+ (2024)” in the US – has already had its spec sheet leak out. Between Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and much more memory, it looks like a solid upgrade.

Now, 91Mobiles is revealing a few more details.

Firstly, new leaked images reveal the rest of Motorola’s color lineup for the Razr 50 Ultra. There’s a dark blue, a “Peach” color, and and dark green. There’s no sign of the “Hot Pink” that leaked previously, but that could boil down to differences in regions.

Meanwhile, the report also brings out specs for the Razr 50, the low-end model that will likely come to the US as “Razr (2024).”

This device, pictured in fairly dull beige and gray colors, is reportedly sticking with the same amount of memory, but switching over to a MediaTek processor. Where the 2023 model used a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, this new version would use MediaTek Dimensity 7300 assuming this report is accurate.

The bigger news, though, is that Motorola seems to be introducing a full-size cover display on this model. While it’s smaller than the display on the Razr Ultra, this 3.63-inch panel is much larger than the tiny one on the 2023 Razr. Functionally, that should be a huge upgrade, but it’s unclear how it will affect the price.

Evan Blass shared additional images of the device, including a scarlet color variant (seen above) that looks really nice.

Motorola is expected to launch its new Razr lineup in June. Pricing, according to leaks, may be unchanged.

