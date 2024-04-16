Motorola will launch new flagship Android phones in the US this year

Motorola is today officially launching its Edge 50 series of flagship-tier Android phones in global markets, and also confirming that new flagships will also be coming to the US later this year.

After the Motorola Edge 50 Pro made its debut in India earlier this month, Motorola is launching the rest of the Edge 50 series today, as well as expanding Pro to new markets. Starting today, the Edge 50 Pro will be available in Latin America and Europe, and will also be coming to Asia and Oceania coming later.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Fusion are launching “in the coming weeks” across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is the company’s all-out flagship, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and offering other top-tier specs such as a 6.7-inch 1220p display at 144Hz, a 4,500 mAh battery, two 50MP cameras on the back and a 64MP telephoto, as well as Android 14, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, on the other hand, is a more affordable device powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. It can have up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and Android 14 out of the box. It also has a 50MP main rear camera but with only a 13MP ultrawide lens backing it up. The display is a 6.7-inch panel and, like the Ultra and Pro, it’s curved all around.

Edge 50 Ultra Edge 50 Fusion Edge 50 Pro

What about the United States, though?

Motorola says that, yes, it will be launching new Edge devices in the States “later this year.” These will most likely include the Edge 50 Ultra and Pro, branded as Edge+ (2024) and Edge (2024) respectively, at least based on last year’s pattern. 2023’s Edge+ launched in May, while the budget-focused Edge debuted much later in the year. At this point, Motorola isn’t hinting at a timeline for the 2024 launch.

More on Motorola:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram