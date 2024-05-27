Samsung will give you $100 for any smartwatch towards a Galaxy Watch 6

If you’ve got an old smartwatch that’s no longer useful, Samsung is handing out at least $100 if you trade towards a Galaxy Watch 6.

Available through Samsung.com, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are both eligible for a minimum trade-in credit of $100. This is for “Any smartwatch, any condition,” Samsung says. It’s up from the usual offer of just $10, as well as the occasional $50 boosted credit that Samsung occasionally offers.

You might get more for specific watches, like recent Apple Watch models as well as many Samsung Galaxy Watch models. Trading in Galaxy Watch 4, for example, gives $150 in credit as long as the watch is in good condition.

But if you have, say, a Fossil smartwatch and are looking to move to something new, you can trade that in for $100 towards a Galaxy Watch 6. That’s well above the trade-in credit you’d get from Best Buy, for example.

This is a limited-time offer, and there’s no word just yet on when it will end. It applies to both Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, but only on Samsung.com.

Notably, that offer is on top of hefty existing discounts, with some models up to $130 off.

