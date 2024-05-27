 Skip to main content

Samsung will give you $100 for any smartwatch towards a Galaxy Watch 6

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 27 2024 - 3:40 pm PT
1 Comment

If you’ve got an old smartwatch that’s no longer useful, Samsung is handing out at least $100 if you trade towards a Galaxy Watch 6.

Available through Samsung.com, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are both eligible for a minimum trade-in credit of $100. This is for “Any smartwatch, any condition,” Samsung says. It’s up from the usual offer of just $10, as well as the occasional $50 boosted credit that Samsung occasionally offers.

You might get more for specific watches, like recent Apple Watch models as well as many Samsung Galaxy Watch models. Trading in Galaxy Watch 4, for example, gives $150 in credit as long as the watch is in good condition.

But if you have, say, a Fossil smartwatch and are looking to move to something new, you can trade that in for $100 towards a Galaxy Watch 6. That’s well above the trade-in credit you’d get from Best Buy, for example.

This is a limited-time offer, and there’s no word just yet on when it will end. It applies to both Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, but only on Samsung.com.

Notably, that offer is on top of hefty existing discounts, with some models up to $130 off.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing