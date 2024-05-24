 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra leaks with round display, squarish body, and maybe a rotating crown? [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 24 2024 - 6:52 am PT
20 Comments

Samsung is gearing up to launch three different versions of its upcoming Galaxy Watch 7, and that apparently includes a “Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra” with a very different new design.

We first heard earlier this year that Samsung was toying around with a square version of its Galaxy Watch. As it turns out, that was true, the display just won’t be changing.

SmartPrix today published renders based on CAD files of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. The new images reveal a Samsung smartwatch with the same round display, but with a near-square body.

The watch has a rounded square design that’s pretty similar to the “squircle” Samsung uses throughout its software experience for app icons. The new look isn’t totally unique, as it somewhat mirrors 2017’s Gear Sport smartwatch. But after a few years of Samsung going for rounded designs, it’s certainly a little odd.

Notably, the design here also includes three buttons. Samsung has only ever used two buttons on the side of its smartwatches, but this iteration has a rounded button stuffed in between the two normal buttons. The use of that button is unclear, but given it is round, the question begs to be asked of whether or not it will rotate. There’s no answer to that yet, unfortunately, but the possibility is certainly there.

Top comment by Lucas de Eiroz Rodrigues

Liked by 5 people

I mean, I respect that Samsung isn't taking the easy way and using an Apple Watch-like design. But to my taste, it's bad looking.

View all comments

Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra won’t be a small smartwatch either. Dimensions in the leak pinpoint it at 47 x 47.4 x 16.4 mm, noticeably larger and much thicker than last year’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Other notable changes including ditching traditional watch band lugs, with the band connecting directly to the watch similar to Pixel Watch and Apple Watch. It’s unclear if a new mechanism is being used. There are also prominent speaker grills along the left side.

Samsung is expected to also launch a standard Galaxy Watch 7 and a Galaxy Watch FE this year.

The company is likely to launch these new smartwatches at a July 10 event where new foldables, Galaxy Ring, and more are also in store.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing