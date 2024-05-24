Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra leaks with round display, squarish body, and maybe a rotating crown? [Gallery]

Samsung is gearing up to launch three different versions of its upcoming Galaxy Watch 7, and that apparently includes a “Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra” with a very different new design.

We first heard earlier this year that Samsung was toying around with a square version of its Galaxy Watch. As it turns out, that was true, the display just won’t be changing.

SmartPrix today published renders based on CAD files of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. The new images reveal a Samsung smartwatch with the same round display, but with a near-square body.

The watch has a rounded square design that’s pretty similar to the “squircle” Samsung uses throughout its software experience for app icons. The new look isn’t totally unique, as it somewhat mirrors 2017’s Gear Sport smartwatch. But after a few years of Samsung going for rounded designs, it’s certainly a little odd.

Notably, the design here also includes three buttons. Samsung has only ever used two buttons on the side of its smartwatches, but this iteration has a rounded button stuffed in between the two normal buttons. The use of that button is unclear, but given it is round, the question begs to be asked of whether or not it will rotate. There’s no answer to that yet, unfortunately, but the possibility is certainly there.

Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra won’t be a small smartwatch either. Dimensions in the leak pinpoint it at 47 x 47.4 x 16.4 mm, noticeably larger and much thicker than last year’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Other notable changes including ditching traditional watch band lugs, with the band connecting directly to the watch similar to Pixel Watch and Apple Watch. It’s unclear if a new mechanism is being used. There are also prominent speaker grills along the left side.

Samsung is expected to also launch a standard Galaxy Watch 7 and a Galaxy Watch FE this year.

The company is likely to launch these new smartwatches at a July 10 event where new foldables, Galaxy Ring, and more are also in store.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram