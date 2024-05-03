Best Buy finally realized Fossil smartwatches are worthless, caps trade-ins at $15

Fossil smartwatches are pretty much dead at this point, as the company announced early this year that it would stop making new ones. And, now, Best Buy has realized that it shouldn’t be handing out hundreds of dollars when you trade in a Fossil smartwatch.

Back in January, weeks before Fossil announced it was giving up on smartwatches, Best Buy suddenly started allowing for trade-ins of select Fossil watches. At its height, you could get up to $140 for a trade-in, which was quite a great deal.

But in the time since, those offers have dropped considerably.

At this point, Best Buy only offers up to $15 for a Fossil smartwatch if you’re trading towards a Pixel Watch 2 or Fitbit Versa 4. It’s a steep drop, but aligns much better with the actual value of these watches. That’s especially true given Fossil has been clearing out the rest of its inventory for $79.

Best Buy’s new trade-in values are as follows:

Trade-in value (1/29) Trade-in value (5/2) Fossil Gen 5 (44mm, black) $60 $10 Fossil Gen 5 (44mm, brown) $10 Fossil Gen 5 (44mm, smoke) $115 $10 Fossil Gen 5e (44mm, black) $30 $10 Fossil Gen 5e (42mm, blush) $50 $10 Fossil Gen 6 (44mm, black) $120 $15 Fossil Gen 6 (42mm, grey/gold) $120 $15 Fossil Gen 6 (42mm, purple/gold) $95 $15 Fossil Gen 6 (42mm, rose gold) $100 $15 Fossil Gen 6 (44mm, smoke) $125 $15 Kate Spade Sport (black) $110 $10 Kate Spade Sport (green/gold) $110 $10 Kate Spade Sport (pink/gold) $110 $10 Kate Spade Scallop (white) $10 Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2 (44mm, smoke) $140 $10 Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 (44mm, gold) $140 $10 Michael Kors Access MKGO (black) $115 $10 Michael Kors Access MKGO (pink) $115 $10 Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Lexington (44mm, pink) $50 $10

At the very least, Best Buy will give you a few bucks and your watch likely won’t just be thrown in the trash, but it’s certainly not the value it was a few months ago.

