Do you have the Find My Device network for Android yet? [Poll]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 28 2024 - 4:30 am PT
35 Comments

Google first started rolling out the Find My Device network for Android back in April, but not everyone has it. Do you?

The Find My Device network leverages Android devices around the globe to help you find your phone, headphones, and AirTag-like trackers without needing an additional cellular connection. Apple has offered a network that works the same way on iOS, but it isn’t cross-platform, and neither is the company’s massively popular and useful AirTag tracker.

Google announced on April 8 that the Find My Device network would officially launch. That’s after a delay that was nearly a year long as Google waited on Apple to implement unwanted tracker detection in iOS – something Apple didn’t do for Android when launching the AirTag. That long-awaited protection finally arrived with the iOS 17.5 update earlier this month.

But on April 8, Google had only announced the rollout of Find My Device was starting in the US and Canada. It would go global with time, Google said, but there was no strict timeline. And, even now, the network hasn’t been showing up for everyone, even many in the initial regions of the US and Canada.

As of the past week, Google seems to be speeding things up, as more users have been seeing the network go live on their devices. That’s very likely in preparation of trackers beginning to ship.

You can check if you have the network on your device. Open the “Find Device” app, tap on your profile picture, and then tap “Find My Device settings.” From there, you’ll know if you have the network live if you see “Find your offline devices” and the menu it brings, as pictured below.

Top comment by makapav

Liked by 1 people

It's very buggy. I see my earbuds from only 10 days ago when I was using them just 3 days ago connected to my TV and my phone. There also doesn't seem to be any way to 'navigate to it' or 'find' it using the bluetooth ranging like the Airpods, especially when the buds are in the case. I am now confused what does the 'offline' finding mode even accomplish here as a use case?

View all comments

If you don’t yet have the network, be sure to accept any app or system updates. Google is rolling this out as a server-side update, so you shouldn’t need any other updates, but it generally helps to be on the latest available version.

Google will also send you an email and, most of the time, a notification, as the network becomes available to your devices.

Let us know in the poll below whether or not the Find My Device network is available for you.

