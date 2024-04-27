Eufy SmartTrack trackers coming to Android’s Find My Device network in June

The Android Find My Device network is now rolling out, and AirTag-like trackers are on their way too. Anker’s Eufy is among those coming to the Find My Device network, and Eufy has confirmed that its SmartTrack lineup will add Android trackers in June.

Google announced earlier this month that the Find My Device network is now rolling out to Android devices. The network allows Android devices to find nearby devices using Bluetooth to help their owners locate the device. And, starting in May, that will also include trackers similar to Apple’s AirTag.

Chipolo and Pebblebee have already launched their trackers, with pre-orders open now and shipping starting in May.

Eufy was also confirmed by Google to be launching new trackers for the Android Find My Device network, but those are coming a little later.

In a blog post that went largely under the radar, Eufy confirmed that its SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card will be getting Android-compatible variants starting in June 2024.

The eufy SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card are currently scheduled for retail availability in June 2024. More details on both devices is available at eufy.com.

The company implies that existing trackers “can now be added to the Find My Device app,” but there’s no explicit mention of the trackers working with both Android and Apple networks. However, Pebblebee does support that functionality, so it’s within the realm of possibility that Eufy is doing the same thing.

Eufy SmartTrack trackers are among the most affordable options on the market today. The SmartTrack Link costs a mere $19.99 and is regularly discounted to $15.99. Similarly, the SmartTrack Card is $29.99, but is easy to find at $19.99.

Pricing for Eufy’s Android-compatible trackers has not yet been announced, but is likely to be the same as the iOS-compatible ones.

