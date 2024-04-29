Here’s what setting up a tracker for Android’s Find My Device network looks like [Video]

The Find My Device network is currently rolling out to Android devices and, next month, it will support a handful of AirTag-like trackers. Here’s what the setup process for one of those Find My Device trackers will look like.

Google’s Find My Device network leverages Android devices, soon worldwide, to help users locate their lost smartphone, earbuds, or items with trackers attached. While smartphones natively pick up this functionality when you sign in with a Google account, accessories have to be manually set up, and that’s all handled through Fast Pair.

In a video demo released recently, Pebblebee’s CEO walks through the process of setting up the Pebblebee Card with the Find My Device network using a Pixel phone.

A double-press of a button on the Card triggers a setup process through Fast Pair. A prompt automatically appears on the phone to start setup, then the tracker is pulled into the Find My Device app and linked to your account.

And that’s it. The whole process takes less than a minute using apps already on your device.

Once paired, Find My Device shows the tracker’s current location on a map and allows the user to play a sound on it, or share the device with another user.

This process and functionality should be identical across other Android-compatible trackers from Chipolo and Eufy.

