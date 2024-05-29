 Skip to main content

Samsung announces One UI 6 Watch beta for all Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch models, coming in June

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 29 2024 - 8:30 am PT
Samsung is officially confirming plans to launch One UI 6 Watch for its entire lineup of Galaxy Watch models based on Wear OS, with a beta coming next month.

Alongside the announcement of new AI features coming to Galaxy Watch, Samsung confirmed plans to launch the One UI 6 Watch beta in June. The update, which is expected to be based on the recently announced Wear OS 5, will be available to all existing Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch models.

Samsung explains:

One UI 6 Watch beta program will be available to Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic users in the United States and Korea via the Samsung Members app.

Like in years past, the update will be available to users through the Samsung Members app, apparently starting in the US and Korea.

Samsung says the update will be available starting in June, in line with a recent leak, but only to a “limited number” of Galaxy Watch owners. That’s also in line with previous years, as Samsung has previously capped the number of users who can join the program.

The full One UI 6 Watch release will be coming “later this year,” likely sometime after the Galaxy Watch 7 series (which will probably ship with the update) launches. That series is expected to debut in July.

