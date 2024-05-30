 Skip to main content

Spotify will give you a refund for Car Thing after all amid possible lawsuit

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 30 2024 - 11:40 am PT
6 Comments

The saga of Spotify Car Thing came to a head earlier this month when Spotify told customers that it would kill all remaining devices but, now, the company is begrudgingly doing the right thing and offering refunds for the two-year-old devices.

Spotify Car Thing, as we first reported earlier this month, is being killed in December 2024. Spotify informed customers still using the product that their devices would stop working on December 9 and instructed them to throw the units away. There was no direction on if customers could get a refund for the barely two-year-old device, or any word on how to keep it working.

Now, Spotify has decided to allow for refunds.

Confirmed to TechCrunch, Spotify has “instituted a refund process” for Car Thing units. Users need to provide proof of purchase for the device, but can then get a refund for what they paid. Customers need to reach out to Spotify support to start the process.

Some users already report having been able to get a refund, while others say Spotify refused to give a refund.

Car Thing originally retailed for $90 and was later sold on sale for around $30.

Spotify never promised refunds initially, but the company may be feeling pressure from annoyed users. Billboard reported earlier today that a class action lawsuit has been filed over Spotify’s decision to kill the product and not offer refunds.

More on Spotify:

