What more do you want from Android? [Poll]

Since Android 12, it’s no secret that the core operating system hasn’t changed drastically. But what do you want from upcoming Android versions?

One of the biggest complaints people have leveled at Android since the launch of the Pixel 6 series has been a lack of core UI changes. Features have been slow to arrive, or we don’t get enough to really ramp up any sort of excitement or intrigue.

Material You was a major shift from the functional but admittedly basic visuals of Android 11 and older. Prior to Android 11, the last great shake-up was Android 5.0 Lollipop, which was a major visual overhaul courtesy of Material Design. Sharp corners have been severely softened, edges blunted, and colorful, cosy aesthetics have been introduced.

If you’re constantly in the know with all the changes in tech, it’s hard to spot just how much the smartphone landscape has shifted over the past four or five years. We’ve seen the rise of foldable phones, even more powerful processors, 16:9 screen made way for larger, thinner panels, cameras have improved drastically, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

While it may not seem like it, Google has provided a constant stream of new functionality and forms for our favorite mobile OS. While some things are late to the party, others haven’t changed all that much since being added way back when. Heck, it took until Android 10 to get a system-wide dark mode in AOSP and Pixel phones. Things sometimes take a while, but they arrive and are usually well implemented.

Other functions seem to linger around for years until eventually they get quietly added into a stable release. The most recent example is likely going to be the predictive back gesture. It has been around since at least Android 13, but is still not fully implemented. We’re seeing this more and more as the OS versions stack up.

At this stage in 2024, almost all mobile operating systems are mature. Think about it. How often do we see major changes to MacOS or Windows? Android has followed a similar path: minor quality-of-life additions with a little bit of enhanced visual flair.

Personally, I love seeing UI elements evolve over time. That said, I understand that Android is unlikely to deviate too much with each subsequent release. In an ideal world, what more would you like to see Google do with Android in terms of visuals and functionality? Use the poll below to tell us what you want to see.