Android 14 will let the predictive back gesture work inside apps

Abner Li

- Nov. 14th 2022 3:29 pm PT

Android 14 predictive back gesture
0 Comments

Android 13 began work on predictive back that reminds you when you’re exiting an app to your homescreen. Google revealed today that predictive back gesture in Android 14 can work within applications and preview the previous screen.

During the “Designing a High Quality App with the Latest Android Features” of the 2022 Android Developer Summit’s Platform Track, Google talked about “falsing,” or how the back gesture sometimes results in “people leaving the app by mistake,” thus impacting app usage metrics. 

User feedback like “I can’t see that I’m on the last screen prior to the home screen” was cited, but otherwise Google says gesture navigation is a “fast, natural, and ergonomic interaction model.”

The predictive back gesture is Google’s solution to show a sneak peek of the homescreen as you swipe and the app window shrinks. It can be tested for apps that have already added support — like Google Phone and TV — by enabling from Developer options.

Pixel Phone predictive back
Pixel Phone predictive back

Android 14 will enable predictive back by default, while the upcoming OS is set to offer a “similar experience when [users] swipe within the app. Letting users know where back is going to take them by leveraging default or custom animations.”

The early example we get today is of Google Calendar open to an event and then a person slowly swiping back. As that occurs, the fullscreen events page shrinks until you start to see the previous screen (Calendar’s Schedule list view). That is then coupled by an animation from Google Calendar that shows the inline event card contracting in the list. 

For comparison, swiping from the left edge on iOS shows your previous screen via a sliding pane metaphor that first reveals the left side of the previous screen. Android will have the current view shrink down as part of its preference for cards. 

This is officially “coming soon in Android 14,” which should enter preview early next year. 

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 13

Android 13
Android 14

Android 14

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com