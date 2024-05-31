 Skip to main content

YouTube app rolling out Cast menu redesign, no ‘Disconnect’ button

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 31 2024 - 2:58 pm PT
0 Comments

The Cast menu redesign that first launched in YouTube Music is now rolling out to the main YouTube app on Android and iOS…

Tapping the Cast icon previously opened a “Cast to” prompt at the center of your screen. Clicking the button after a session begins lets you control the volume, while Voice search and Remote options appear for televisions. Finally, there was a prominent “Disconnect” button in the bottom-right corner. 

The new Cast menu is a floating bottom sheet with rounded corners. This “Select a device” menu doesn’t go edge-to-edge. 

Old vs. new

Once something is “Playing,” the thumbnail appears with the voice and remote buttons also available in the corner. At any time, you can “Select different device.” 

One complaint that has emerged with this design is the lack of a Disconnect button. Tapping “This phone” will move playback to your mobile device, thus making ending playback a two-step process. Previously, Disconnect would stop the Cast session and pause it on your phone.

The alternatives include using the Google Home app or the Android media switcher.  

YouTube Cast redesign

We’re seeing the YouTube app’s Cast redesign on iOS today, while others are seeing it on Android. It’s not yet widely rolled out.

Meanwhile, the YouTube Music team has heard the feedback and introduced an overflow menu next to the volume slider. It’s home to “Send feedback” and “Disconnect from TV.” However, it works differently than before by only disconnecting your phone and continuing playback on the Cast speaker. This will presumably be added to the YouTube version.

YouTube Cast redesign

More on Cast:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…
Google Cast

Google Cast

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing