New Google Account page shows all your addresses in one place

In recent weeks, Google has been emailing users — “Manage your saved addresses in your Google Account” — about a new way to view all the addresses you’ve ever given the company.

On myaccount.google.com > Personal info, you’ll now find an “Addresses” card underneath Basic info and Contact info. This lets you “manage addresses associated with your Google Account.”

You’ll see the Home and Work address you’ve added in Google Maps. Then there’s “Other addresses” — myaccount.google.com/addressbook — from first-party services, with Google noting when it was first added and from what service, as well as the last time it was updated.

In all, you will find addresses from Google Pay, Chrome Autofill, Google payments center, etc. You can remove or make edits, as well as add new ones. At the same time, “addresses you add while using Google services in the future will be saved in your Google Account.”

Further down the page, there’s the ability to see:

Profile addresses : “A profile address is an address associated with one or more of your profiles. In some Google apps and services, you have a profile that’s visible to other people who use that service.”

: “A profile address is an address associated with one or more of your profiles. In some Google apps and services, you have a profile that’s visible to other people who use that service.” Billing addresses : “A billing address is the address associated with your payment method.”

: “A billing address is the address associated with your payment method.” Legal addresses: “Your legal address is the address associated with your Google payments profile.”

With this change, you can use addresses in your Google Account to autofill address forms, saving you time as you only need to enter an address once.

You can use addresses in Chrome Autofill, Google Play Store, Google subscriptions, and Buy with Google Pay.

