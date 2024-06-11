Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get a handful of fixes with Android 14 QPR3

Android 14 QPR3 is rolling out and brings a number of fixes for the Pixel 8 series and other current Google devices.
- June Feature Drop: Pixel 8 Display Port mirroring, 6/7 Pro Manual Lens Selection, PW2 Car Crash Detection
There are 13 fixes and improvements across the following categories: Battery & Charging, Bluetooth, Camera, Display & Graphics, Framework, System, Telephony, and User Interface/
Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 QPR3 changelog:
- *[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
- *[2] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a
- *[3] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
- *[4] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
- *[5] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
- *[6] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a
- *[7] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
- *[8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
- *[9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a
- *[10] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
- *[11] Pixel 8a
- *[12] Pixel Tablet
Battery & Charging
- Fix for stability or performance improvements in certain conditions *[2]
- Fix for issues causing device to not charge in certain conditions *[12]
Bluetooth
- General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio *[10]
Camera
- Fix for camera stability issue when taking Astrophotography photo under certain conditions *[6]
- Fix for camera stability issues when switching between different zooms in certain conditions *[7]
- General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions *[8]
Display & Graphics
- General improvements to display stability *[1]
Framework
- General improvements for system stability during device setup *[11]
System
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[7]
Telephony
- General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions *[9]
User Interface
- Fix for issue with the navigation bar showing up incorrectly in certain conditions *[3]
- Fix for issue with transitions between home screen and lock screen *[4]
- General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations *[5]
