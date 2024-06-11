Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get a handful of fixes with Android 14 QPR3

Android 14 QPR3 is rolling out and brings a number of fixes for the Pixel 8 series and other current Google devices.

There are 13 fixes and improvements across the following categories: Battery & Charging, Bluetooth, Camera, Display & Graphics, Framework, System, Telephony, and User Interface/

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 QPR3 changelog:

*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[2] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

*[3] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[4] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[5] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[6] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

*[7] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

*[10] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[11] Pixel 8a

*[12] Pixel Tablet

Battery & Charging

Fix for stability or performance improvements in certain conditions *[2]

Fix for issues causing device to not charge in certain conditions *[12]

Bluetooth

General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio *[10]

Camera

Fix for camera stability issue when taking Astrophotography photo under certain conditions *[6]

Fix for camera stability issues when switching between different zooms in certain conditions *[7]

General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions *[8]

Display & Graphics

General improvements to display stability *[1]

Framework

General improvements for system stability during device setup *[11]

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[7]

Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions *[9]

User Interface

Fix for issue with the navigation bar showing up incorrectly in certain conditions *[3]

Fix for issue with transitions between home screen and lock screen *[4]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations *[5]