Pixel Watch June 2024 update rolling out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 11 2024 - 1:40 pm PT
June Pixel Feature Drop

Google is rolling out the latest Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 update with the June 2024 security patch today.

The Pixel Watch is now on the “June 5, 2024” security patch level. Based on Wear OS 4,  TWD9.240605.001.A1 is the build number for all four models.

The Pixel Watch June 2024 update changelog lists three items:

On Wrist Detection

  • Improved on body and off body detection for users with tattoos on their wrist.

Car Crash Detection on Pixel Watch

  • Along with the updated Personal Safety app downloadable via Play Store, in this release, your Pixel Watch now detects if a user has been in a car crash and calls for help if the user is unable to.

Bicycle Fall Detection

  • We have updated the fall detection algorithm to better detect falls from bicycles.

As part of the Feature Drop, the Pixel Watch 2 now features Car Crash Detection. Google has also updated Fall Detection to better detect bicycle-related drops. This is available on the original Pixel Watch and PW2. There’s also the Google Home Favorites Tile and device complication.

Tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times initiates the download this afternoon. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. The OTA images can be found here.

