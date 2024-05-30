Google Wallet now supports PayPal on Wear OS, more digital car keys coming

After a number of updates at I/O 2024, Google Wallet is rolling out PayPal support on Wear OS and expanded digital car key availability.

PayPal can now be added to Google Wallet for Wear OS after previously only being available on phones. This is available for users in the US and Germany.

Pay for your morning coffee and other everyday favorites without needing to pull your phone out of your pocket.

It joins today’s other Wear OS announcement about the Google Home app adding a Favorites Tile and complication for quick smart device access.

Back on the Google Wallet front, Google today provided further acknowledgement that it has “added another layer of security with more verification for contactless payments.”

Before making a payment, you’ll now be prompted to confirm your identity—either by PIN, pattern, thumbprint, or Face Unlock—with the option to turn off verification for transit fares.

Meanwhile, Android’s Digital Car Keys are coming to select MINI models and soon vehicles from Mercedes-Benz and Polestar.

You’ll be able to lock, unlock and start your car with just your phone, or securely share digital car keys with family and friends.