Google Home rolling out ‘Favorites’ Android widget and Wear OS Tile

As we previously spotted, the Google Home app on Android is getting a new homescreen widget and Wear OS Tile.

This new Favorites widget can show your smart home devices, automations, and actions in a grid on the homescreen. It can either match the existing Favorites tab in the Google Home app or have a custom layout.

Lights will immediately turn on/off when you tap the widget, while other tiles in the widget will open the device page directly. Besides controls, you can use it to check thermometer and sensor temperatures, lock states, and more.

The widget can take up your entire homescreen with three square tiles per row or shrink down to a single line. Square configurations are also available, while Dynamic Color theming is leveraged. A refresh button appears in the top-right corner, with Google also noting the current home at the top.

First teased last year, this widget is rolling out with Google Home 3.18 for Android users enrolled in the Public Preview program.

Meanwhile, Google Home for Wear OS is adding a Favorites Tile and complication. The Tile can show up to five devices, with a layout similar to Google Contacts and ability to “Open” the full app. Given the limited space, you just get icons with no text labels. Google showed off a light, thermostat, automation, smart lock, speaker, and fan. Tapping anything opens the device page.

The Favorites complication adds similar quick access to a device in your home. This joins the existing complication that serves as a simple app icon for Google Home. The Wear OS app updates are rolling out starting today.

