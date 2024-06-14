Deals: Google Pixel 8/Pro from $412, Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker $370, 2024 Hisense Google Smart TVs $500 off, more

Friday is here and so is your collection of the day’s best price drops. First up, we are tracking one of the lowest prices ever on Google’s Pixel 8/Pro smartphones starting from $412 in open-box condition, or $550 new. From there, we move over to the latest Pixel Tablet down at $370 with the Charging Speaker Dock included, new all-time low pricing on the 2024 Hisense Google Smart TVs with deals starting from $498, ongoing Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke deals, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Latest Google Pixel 8/Pro smartphones now up to $420 off starting from $412

Much like we saw with this morning’s offer on the Pixel Tablet, there are now some even lower prices available on its latest Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. The ongoing summer deals are indeed available at both Best Buy and Amazon, with the unlocked Pixel 8 starting at $549.99 from the regular $699, and the Pixel 8 Pro now kicking-off at $749 from the usual $999, but Best Buy is now offering some even lower-priced options. Not only can you save an additional $100 if you purchase the unlocked device and get it hooked up with a carrier during the checkout process, but its “excellent” condition open-box listings are serving up some deep deals on Google’s latest as well – some of the best in fact. Head below for a breakdown of the deals.

The real value on the open-box Best Buy listings are with the Excellent condition Obsidian models highlighted below. You’re looking at up to $422 in savings and some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Google’s latest flagship smartphones.

Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look.

Google Pixel Tablet with the Charging Speaker Dock now $370 (Reg. $499)

While the Google Summer Sale continues with notable deals across its Pixel 8 lineup and more, we have now spotted an even deeper deal on the Google Pixel Tablet. While you can score the table on tits own starting from $319, the regularly $499 complete Pixel Tablet with the Charging Speaker Dock package is now down at $369.99 Prime shipped at Woot. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Today’s deal delivers $129 in savings, lands at $49 under the summer sale price, and is the best we can find anywhere. This offer is also $10 under our previous mention on this package from back in May. Google is certainly trying to make the tablet more accessible by ditching the speaker combo, but today you can get both the tablet and speaker for less than the regular price of the tablet alone – the Charging Speaker Dock costs $129 on its own. Check out our hands-on review.

New low hits Hisense’s latest 144Hz 65-inch U7 Google Smart TV

The Hisense Google smart TVs have a been popular option around here for the last couple years, and the new 2024 models are starting to see some major price drops. Alongside other deals on the U6, 7, and 8 models down below, Amazon is now offering the 2024 model Hisense 65-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED 4K UHD Google Smart TV for $748 shipped. You’ll also find this model marked down to $749.99 shipped at Best Buy. Regularly $1,100, this one debuted back in April and is now seeing a solid $352 price drop to land at the Amazon all-time low – this is $52 below our previous mention. Head below for more details on the specs and additional deals across the 2024 Hisense Google TV lineup.

Hisense 2024 model Smart Google TV deals:

Save up to $250 on Samsung’s premium Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Editions from $350

As I have said previously, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is my personal favorite and the only thing that tops it are the Bespoke configurations. They tend to fetch a much higher regular price than the standard models, but we are once again tracking some seriously deep deals on the 47mm models at Amazon. You’ll find the black case model with the Hybrid Camel band or the black metal link bracelet at up to $250 off with prices starting from $349.99 shipped. The metal bracelet typically sells for as much as $600 and the Hybrid Camel at closer to $450. Both options are matching our previous mention and even come in at a lower price than you’ll find on the standard models directly from Samsung – they are on sale for $400 there, but you will find them marked down to $370 from the regularly $430 at Amazon.

Latest USB-C Backbone One for Android now at a rare $80, more

The Backbone One is easily among, if not, the best mobile gaming controller out there, and the deals have arrived. We haven’t tracked all that many price drops on the latest USB-C model for both Android and the latest iPhone models, but Amazon is now offering the 2nd generation USB-C Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller down at $79.99 shipped. This deal includes both the white PlayStation edition and the black Xbox-style model at the discounted rate. Regularly $100, these Android and iPhone 15 controllers are now seeing solid 20% price drops to deliver the lowest price we can find and a match of our mention from early spring – the only other time it has dropped this low in 2024. Outside of the short-lived Black Friday and holiday offers last year at $10 less, this is on par with the best deals we have seen.

