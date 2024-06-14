Pixelated 014: June 2024 Feature Drop x Pixel Watch 3 rumors

Welcome to the fourteenth episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we talk about the Pixel Watch 3 renders and the June 2024 Feature Drop.
- Which Pixel Watch 3 model are you most interested in? [Poll]
- June Feature Drop: Pixel 8 Display Port mirroring, 6/7 Pro Manual Lens Selection, PW2 Car Crash Detection
- Android 14 QPR3 rolling out with June Pixel update
