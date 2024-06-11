 Skip to main content

Android 14 QPR3 rolling out with June Pixel update

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 11 2024 - 9:05 am PT
android 14 qpr3 easter egg change

In addition to the Feature Drop, Google is rolling out QPR3 to Android 14 with the June 2024 security patch for the latest Pixel devices: 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, and 8a.

As the last major Android 14 update before Android 15, QPR3 is light on user-facing changes. For example, the Suggestions section of the Widgets list now shows app icons.

There are a few tweaks in Settings from the “Passwords, passkeys & autofill” rename to a new Display > Touch sensitivity menu that houses the existing Screen protector mode. Under Sound & vibration > Vibration & haptics, there’s a new “Keyboard vibration” toggle that replaces the Gboard preference.

In Security & privacy > More security & privacy, you’ll find “Allow camera software extensions”: “Enables the default software implementation of advanced camera features, such as Eyes Free videography.”

As seen in the cover image, Google has updated the Android 14 easter egg ahead of Android 15 (V).

There are 22 security issues resolved in the Android 14 June patch dated 2024-06-01 and 18 for 2024-06-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists additional security fixes.

