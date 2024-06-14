Which Pixel Watch 3 model are you most interested in? [Poll]

Leaks suggest the Pixel Watch 3 might come in two sizes this year. With that in mind, we want to know which model might be the most popular option with Pixel Watch wearers and potential purchasers.

We’ve known that Google was going to adopt a two-size approach for the next-generation Wear OS wearable lineup for some time. Thanks to recent leaks, though, we now know that the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 appears to maintain the familiar design of its predecessors. The upside to minimal changes is that – potentially – your existing bands and straps will be compatible, offering a smooth transition.

One of the biggest complaints leveled at the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 has been the small solo size option. For those who prefer a larger watch face, you might want to turn your attention to the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 XL.

This bigger watch option could offer more screen real estate and a more noticeable presence on your wrist. It is not a huge change, but jumping from a 41 x 41mm case to a 45 x 45mm circular case could be enough for you to consider or even take the Pixel Watch seriously when the updated range launches later this year.

However, the strap connection might have changed, so your current collection may not fit. If you choose the larger Pixel Watch 3, you may need to fork over some cash to get a new range of accessories, as the strap connection has reportedly been altered to account for the larger chassis.

Luckily, the man behind the leaks Steve Hemmerstoffer AKA @OnLeaks shared a side-by-side size comparison that you can see below to work out just how the Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 3 XL differ:

Which Pixel Watch 3 size are you drawn to? Head over to the poll below and let us know! Are you staying with the familiar 41mm size or ready to explore the potential of the larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 XL? We’ll be sharing the results soon, revealing which size resonates most with you.