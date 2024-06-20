YouTube Music redesigns albums and playlists on the web

After making the miniplayer persistent, the latest update for YouTube Music on the web is a redesign of albums and playlists.

This music.youtube.com redesign matches the dual-column layout first introduced for the Android tablet app.

You have album information at the left, including name, band, artist, release date, track count, total length, and description from Wikipedia that you can click to expand. You then get a play/pause button flanked by download, save to library, share, and overflow menu.

Songs appear at the right with the entire view featuring a blurred background that helps make YTM feel a bit more lively.

Playlists get the same treatment for a dense look that takes advantage of the available screen real estate on laptops/desktops.

This update follows the PWA adding support for offline downloads and a redesign of the desktop Now Playing UI to match the mobile version.

We’re seeing YouTube Music’s album and playlist redesign on the web widely rolled out today. Close the Progressive Web App/tab to reload YTM.

