 Skip to main content

YouTube Music Cast menu adds ‘disconnect’ button that doesn’t stop playback

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 1 2024 - 5:15 am PT
1 Comment

Back in April, YouTube Music rolled out a new Cast menu and Google is now starting to address the lack of a “Disconnect” button.

This new Cast sheet requires users to tap “This phone” to end a session on the speaker. However, music will remain synced and automatically resume playing on the phone. With the redesign, Google removed the “Stop Casting” button that would pause everything.

People complained about this, and YouTube Music has since added an overflow menu next to the volume slider where you’ll find “Disconnect from TV” or “Send feedback.”

However, this only removes the controls on your phone. Playback continues on the Cast device in a curious decision that deviates from the old behavior that people want back.

YouTube Music Cast redesign Android

L-R: Original, initial redesign, current

Once disconnected, you can interestingly relink using the Cast menu and resume control inside YouTube Music.

Hopefully, the Cast menu will bring back a traditional stop button, and that the version rolling out to the main YouTube app will also see that before wider availability.

YouTube Music Cast disconnect

More on YouTube Music:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music
Google Cast

Google Cast

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing