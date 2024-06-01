YouTube Music Cast menu adds ‘disconnect’ button that doesn’t stop playback

Back in April, YouTube Music rolled out a new Cast menu and Google is now starting to address the lack of a “Disconnect” button.

This new Cast sheet requires users to tap “This phone” to end a session on the speaker. However, music will remain synced and automatically resume playing on the phone. With the redesign, Google removed the “Stop Casting” button that would pause everything.

People complained about this, and YouTube Music has since added an overflow menu next to the volume slider where you’ll find “Disconnect from TV” or “Send feedback.”

However, this only removes the controls on your phone. Playback continues on the Cast device in a curious decision that deviates from the old behavior that people want back.

L-R: Original, initial redesign, current

Once disconnected, you can interestingly relink using the Cast menu and resume control inside YouTube Music.

Hopefully, the Cast menu will bring back a traditional stop button, and that the version rolling out to the main YouTube app will also see that before wider availability.

