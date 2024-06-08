 Skip to main content

YouTube Music adds next/previous song swipe gesture on iPhone

Jun 8 2024
After picking up the gradient redesign last month, YouTube Music’s Now Playing page on iOS finally lets you swipe for the next/previous song.

Instead of having to tap the respective controls at the bottom of the page, you can now swipe left/right on album artwork. This has long been available on Android, but recently made its way to the iPhone and iPad app.

This gesture provides a much larger touch target compared to the buttons. It joins the swipe capability introduced with the permanent miniplayer last year. We’re seeing the swipe gesture on version 7.04 of YouTube Music for iOS.

YouTube Music swipe gesture
Meanwhile, YouTube Music has yet to release the March-May Recap. The December-February edition did not appear until early April. We hopefully won’t have to wait two months for it to arrive.

YTM looks to have also rolled back the Hum to Search song identification over the past few days. For those that had the feature on Android last month, it was fully functional.

