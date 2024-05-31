YouTube Music web app now remembers your last song and queue on relaunch

The YouTube Music website now behaves more like the Android and iOS apps by remembering the last played song to let you quickly resume.

Previously, closing music.youtube.com — which already throws up a warning when something is playing — would remove the miniplayer and whatever you were last listening to in a complete state reset.

A nice quality-of-life change sees YouTube Music on the web remember your last song and keep the docked player to let you start playback immediately. In fact, your entire Up Next queue is retained. This is the case for both albums and playlists.

On podcasts, the behavior is somewhat weird, if not buggy. Episodes are remembered, but users are brought back to the beginning — like with songs — instead of preserving the playback state (which YTM otherwise keeps track of).

While starting songs at the beginning makes sense, it doesn’t for shows and is presumably an unintended behavior that will be fixed in the future.

More on YouTube Music: