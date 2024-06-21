Hands-on: Peak Design released a smaller Tech Pouch, and it’s perfect

Peak Design’s Tech Pouch has long been a fantastic travel companion for storing cords, camera batteries, chargers, and everything in between, but it’s almost too big. A new version of the Tech Pouch was just released as an alternative, and it’s probably never coming out of my travel bag.

If you’re unfamiliar with Peak Design, it’s a company that has long stood for developing quality gear for photographers, though it’s expanded into the travel market and tech side of things as well. Now, the company produces some of our favorite chargers, MagSafe-compatible cases, and now, Tech Pouches.

As simple as it sounds, Peak Design has implemented a lot of cool features into the design of the smaller Tech pouch, which comes in a scaled-down package. Just like with the brand’s new Ultralight Packing Cubes, the pouch is stitched so that it can expand when filled but folds relatively flat. There are “origami” pockets inside that expand when the pouch is at full stretch but close flat when it isn’t. This allows you to take up very little space when you only need a couple of items.

Inside, there is a spot for a pen or Apple Pencil and a few little slots for SD Cards or other little items about the same size. The other side has three pockets for larger slim items, like an SSD or thin battery packs. Of course, you can also store travel documents or other smaller items you might otherwise stuff into a backpack. On the back, Peak Design added a hidden carrying handle stitched into the rear panel, as well as two snap cords for conversion into a sling bag.

The original Tech Pouch is just as wide as the new one at just under 10 inches, but it holds less and, by extension, takes up less space in your bag. Instead of a 2L capacity, the new Small Tech Pouch holds 1L, enough but not too much that you’re struggling to fit it into your carry-on or personal airline item.

That’s enough for a few items I know I’ll need when I’m away at an event or just on vacation. That can generally hold several cords, chargers, and small accessories. If you really want to, you can stuff the Small Tech Pouch, but the smaller size is meant for those who don’t need a full 2L worth of capacity. In the photo below, I can fit these items easily, and then some:

Other than the batteries for my camera, I really only need these essentials for travel. Small items that don’t fit into these categories can go in the pockets of my backpack or duffel, and the batteries will go into an easy-access pocket.

The Small Tech Pouch has proven to be a worthwhile addition. It’s half the size of the original, but that might be the perfect size for most users. Of course, there may be times when you’ll need more, and the larger variant surely would come in handy. For general use, though, the Small Tech Pouch is a winner.

The pouch is available through Peak Design’s website now at $49.95. The larger version is $10 more, but I feel like there could be a slightly larger gap between these. If the new Small Tech pouch were $39.95, I think it would be perfect in every single way.

Buy the Small Tech Pouch