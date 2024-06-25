GeForce Now 2.0.64 adds ‘My Favorites’ quick access row

One of the biggest complaints with GeForce Now has been the lack of a “Favorites” quick access panel. Thankfully, GeForce NOW 2.0.64 is adding this highly requested function.

Although Nvidia has yet to provide details on the official release highlights tracker, several Reddit posts show that GeForce Now 2.0.64 is rolling out with several interface tweaks and the aforementioned “My Favorites” row.

What’s New in GeForce NOW 2.0.64 Improvements to “My Library” As the library of games in GeForce NOW continues to grow and we add game library sync for more stores, we want to make it easier to manage your games and keep your most played games at your fingertips.

You can now click the heart icon to curate a “My Favorites” row to provide quick access to your favorite games in the app. These games will be pinned first when viewing “My Library”.

You can also sort games in “My Library” by “Last Added” and “Last Played”.

With this update, you are now able to “heart” a game to add any title to the “My Favorites” panel in GeForce Now. This new panel sits above your linked game library and lets you quickly access the games that you play or want to play the most or titles that you have an affinity for.

If you enter the “My Library” section, any games that you have set as a favorite will appear pinned to the top of this section, too. According to /u/vBDKv, this is how it’ll look once you set a few favorites from your library:

While the highlight of the 2.0.64 release is the new “My Favorites” panel, GeForce Now has also gained the ability to sort games in the “My Library” tab by “Last Added” and “Last Played” for the first time. This will help you get back into titles you are currently playing or recent purchases that might want to start up imminently.

GeForce Now v2.0.64 should be rolling out now on Windows and Mac. It’s not clear which app version will bring this to Android and iOS users of the cloud gaming service, but we expect it to roll out in the coming days.

