GeForce Now members get three months of free Xbox Game Pass starting today

GeForce Now partnered up with Xbox Game Pass a while back to bring a ton of offerings from the Microsoft-based service to Nvidia’s cloud-gaming foundation. Nvidia is now offering three free months of PC Game Pass to current GeForce Now members.

We’ve always been a proponent of Xbox’s Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate services. They bring a ton of great games to users every month, accessible so long as you’re in active member. The cost is anywhere from $10 to $15/month, but it can be worth it if you enjoy having an expanding library of games at your fingertips.

While Xbox Game Pass Ultimate does offer cloud gaming, the partnership with Nvidia has proven that Microsoft isn’t afraid to admit other services have benefits. GeForce Now is currently one of, if not the best, cloud gaming services out there. It’s the closest you’ll get to gaming on a native powerful PC, but it doesn’t require downloads or updating wait times.

According to Nvidia, the company is beginning a campaign on June 4 to offer three free months of PC Game Pass access to GeForce Now members. This essentially means that all of the games available from Microsoft in the PC Game Pass partnership with Nvidia will be accessible in your GeForce Now library. You won’t have to purchase any of these available titles to play them, simply connect your Xbox account and connect to the cloud.

Nvidia notes you’ll need to ensure you’re enrolled in GeForce Rewards through your Nvidia account. After that, you can head to the GeForce Now app on your device and open the “Redeem” section to claim your PC Game Pass GeForce Reward.

The promotion ends on July 7, which means you have until then to claim the reward. With that, you should get access to Microsoft’s library of cloud games within GeForce Now for a full three months.