GeForce Now is now offering Priority and Ultimate day passes

GeForce Now will start offering day passes that grant you access to the service’s gaming tiers for 24 hours at a much lower price than paying month to month.

Cloud gaming has come a long way in the last couple of years. What used to be seen as a gimmicky way of looking at gaming became a valid solution for users, thanks to a lot of the work that GeForce Now put into the tech, which involves sending your inputs to a device very far away that runs the game for you and sends the visuals and audio back to you at an insane speed.

Of course, GeForce Now is not cheap. For the best tier, you’re looking at $20/month to access your existing library of gaming titles through the service’s cloud computers. That tier gets you instant access to a server running the cloud PC equivalent of an RTX 4080.

That can be hard to justify if you only see yourself using cloud gaming with GeForce Now if you’re going to be away from your gaming rig for a couple of days at a time. If you’re traveling and have a steady internet connection, accessing your titles on any device you own is a pure win.

To make that situation a little more accessible, GeForce Now is now offering day passes for its Priority and Ultimate tier. The cost of a 24-hour day pass will sit at $3.99 and $7.99, respectively. Purchasing a pass will inherently get you access to everything that a monthly version of that tier would cost, just at a fraction of the cost.

Of course, if you plan on buying three GeForce Now day passes in one month, it might be easier to subscribe for a full month.

The Ultimate tier has seen a few key improvements over the last year or so, and the latest announcement brings G-Sync and NVIDIA Reflex support for games at 60 and 120 fps. That addition means a lower latency experience for users on the ultimate tier, even for those on a day pass.

GeForce Now’s day passes are available now on the service’s website.