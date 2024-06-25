Google says Find My Device tracking improvements are coming

While the Find My Device network is still in its infancy and rolling out, improvements are said to be on the way to bolster it.

When testing out recently-released trackers from Pebblebee and Chipolo in real-world travel scenarios, we found that while the Find My Device app is visually impressive, a combination of the trackers and the method used to help you locate your things leaves a lot to be desired.

In response to some of our complaints and issues while testing these trackers with the Find My Device network, a Google spokesperson confirmed that they “are actively working to roll out enhancements” to the crowd-sourced tracking system that will “improve speed and ability” to locate lost items. In our own testing, the stability of the network was one of the most frustrating elements of using predominantly Bluetooth-led tracking devices.

Google suggests that anyone with Bluetooth tags should change settings within the Find My Device app to “with network in all areas.” This is said to improve the “network’s ability to find lost items in lower-traffic areas” which has been a major concern with the limited array of trackers that you can pre-order and purchase today.

“We are actively working to roll out enhancements to how the Find My Device network operates that will improve the speed and ability of locating lost items over the coming weeks. Devices are continuing to join the new Find My Device network, and we expect the network to grow, which will also help improve lost device findability. We encourage Bluetooth tag owners to change their Find My Device network setting to “With network in all areas” to help improve the network’s ability to find their lost items in lower-traffic areas.”

We know that Google is prepping support for finding trackers with augmented reality (AR) with devices that have UWB support. While it’s not clear if Google is referencing this with the promised improvements, it comes as Motorola announced the first UWB-compatible tracker for the Find My Device network. UWB excels are accurately determining location of UWB-compatbile devices and is supported by the Pixel 6 Pro, 7 Pro, 8 Pro, Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Sadly, Google did not provide an exact timeline for when these “enhancements” will come to the Find My Device network beyond “the coming weeks.”

Have you tested out the limited pool of Android trackers? Do you think the Find My Device network needs improvements to enhance the experience? Let us know in the comments section below.

