Google Store now sells Pebblebee Find My Device trackers

The Google Store in the US and Canada now sells Pebblebee’s Find My Device trackers.

All three versions — “Works with Android Find My Device” — are available:

Pebblebee Clip Tracker for Android ($29.99): “The Pebblebee Clip rechargeable item tracker is perfect for keys, bags and more. Track your valuables at all times with a battery that lasts up to 12 months per charge, loud alerts, and a bright LED.”

Pebblebee Tag Tracker for Android ($34.99): “The Pebblebee Tag rechargeable item tracker is perfect for remotes, luggage and more. Track your valuables at all times with a battery that lasts up to 8 months per charge, loud alerts, and a bright LED.”

Pebblebee Card Tracker for Android ($34.99): “The Pebblebee Card rechargeable item tracker is perfect for wallets or other narrow spaces. Track your valuables at all times with a battery that lasts up to 8 months per charge, loud alerts, and a bright LED.”

The Google Store listing explains how this “product has been certified by Pebblebee to meet Google’s compatibility standards,” with a Made for Google badge appearing in the top-right corner of the packaging.

If you buy directly from Pebblebee, the expected delivery is “late June to early July 2024.”

