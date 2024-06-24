 Skip to main content

Google Store now sells Pebblebee Find My Device trackers

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 24 2024 - 1:11 pm PT
The Google Store in the US and Canada now sells Pebblebee’s Find My Device trackers.

All three versions — “Works with Android Find My Device” — are available:

  • Pebblebee Clip Tracker for Android ($29.99): “The Pebblebee Clip rechargeable item tracker is perfect for keys, bags and more. Track your valuables at all times with a battery that lasts up to 12 months per charge, loud alerts, and a bright LED.”
  • Pebblebee Tag Tracker for Android ($34.99): “The Pebblebee Tag rechargeable item tracker is perfect for remotes, luggage and more. Track your valuables at all times with a battery that lasts up to 8 months per charge, loud alerts, and a bright LED.”
  • Pebblebee Card Tracker for Android ($34.99): “The Pebblebee Card rechargeable item tracker is perfect for wallets or other narrow spaces. Track your valuables at all times with a battery that lasts up to 8 months per charge, loud alerts, and a bright LED.”

The Google Store listing explains how this “product has been certified by Pebblebee to meet Google’s compatibility standards,” with a Made for Google badge appearing in the top-right corner of the packaging.

If you buy directly from Pebblebee, the expected delivery is “late June to early July 2024.”

