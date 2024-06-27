 Skip to main content

Google Vids is available to test in Workspace Labs

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 27 2024 - 2:11 pm PT
Back in April, Google Vids was unveiled as an AI-powered video creator and those enrolled in Workspace Labs can now test it.

Vids is a Google Workspace app alongside Docs, Sheets, and Slides, with collaborative features offered. In fact, the domain is docs.google.com/videos with a purple document icon that features a play button.

This app is aimed at “telling stories in work environments,” like making team recaps, announcement videos, and training reels. (Google will offer a version for education that lacks generative AI.) You enter a prompt that describes “your idea with goal, audience, and length,” with the ability to add any documents uploaded to Google Drive. 

Google will generate a storyboard that you can edit by reordering and deleting, as well as adding your own points, with the ability to select a style. Vids will use stock videos, images, and background music.

You then get a timeline and video editor UI with the option to record your own voiceover or use a generated voice. 

Amusingly, the homescreen is still using a Material Theme layout, but the editor is leveraging Material 3.

The below video was generated with the following prompt: “Update video about reducing carbon emission from our company’s production lines. We produce tires for motorcycles across the globe.”

People enrolled in Workspace Labs (h/t Artem Russakovskii), including those with personal Google Accounts, can now test Google Videos. In the future, it will be available with Gemini for Workspace.

