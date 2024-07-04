 Skip to main content

Gmail rolling out Gemini-powered Summarize to Android, iOS [U]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 4 2024 - 12:25 am PT
In addition to the Gemini side panel on the web, Gmail for Android and iOS is now rolling out a Summarize capability to paid customers.

Update 7/4: Summarize in Gmail is more widely rolling out. The button does not appear in one-thread emails — which would be useful for summarizing long newsletters, but we’ve gotten it to appear when there are at least two responses. It’s very much focussed on recapping conversations.

It takes a second to generate the bullet points after tapping, with a sheet sliding up. As of today, you don’t get an “Enter a prompt here” field at the bottom of the sheet to ask follow-ups, but that could come with the launch of Gmail Q&A.

Swipe down on the sheet to view recent summaries, while you can expand the UI to take up the entire screen.

Original 6/24: To date, the primary AI feature in mobile Gmail has been Help me write. Gmail is now gaining a Gemini-powered “Summarize this email” button that appears underneath the subject line. 

It only appears in email threads that have “more than 2 responses,” with a Gemini sheet sliding up from the bottom of your screen. You can rate the response with a thumbs up/down.

This is rolling out starting today and will be fully available in the coming weeks. Next month, Google will launch Gmail Q&A and Contextual Smart Reply.

Gmail Summarize

Meanwhile, the Gemini side panel, which is powered by 1.5 Pro, in web Gmail lets you:

  • Summarize an email thread 
  • Suggest responses to an email thread 
  • Get help drafting an email 
  • Ask questions and find specific information from emails within your inbox or from your Google Drive files 

Upon tapping the Gemini sparkle icon in the top-right corner, Gmail will suggest “proactive prompts.” This is rolling out starting today and will be fully available over the coming weeks

Both features are available for:

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com