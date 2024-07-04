Gmail rolling out Gemini-powered Summarize to Android, iOS [U]

In addition to the Gemini side panel on the web, Gmail for Android and iOS is now rolling out a Summarize capability to paid customers.
Update 7/4: Summarize in Gmail is more widely rolling out. The button does not appear in one-thread emails — which would be useful for summarizing long newsletters, but we’ve gotten it to appear when there are at least two responses. It’s very much focussed on recapping conversations.
It takes a second to generate the bullet points after tapping, with a sheet sliding up. As of today, you don’t get an “Enter a prompt here” field at the bottom of the sheet to ask follow-ups, but that could come with the launch of Gmail Q&A.
Swipe down on the sheet to view recent summaries, while you can expand the UI to take up the entire screen.
Original 6/24: To date, the primary AI feature in mobile Gmail has been Help me write. Gmail is now gaining a Gemini-powered “Summarize this email” button that appears underneath the subject line.
It only appears in email threads that have “more than 2 responses,” with a Gemini sheet sliding up from the bottom of your screen. You can rate the response with a thumbs up/down.
This is rolling out starting today and will be fully available in the coming weeks. Next month, Google will launch Gmail Q&A and Contextual Smart Reply.
Meanwhile, the Gemini side panel, which is powered by 1.5 Pro, in web Gmail lets you:
- Summarize an email thread
- Suggest responses to an email thread
- Get help drafting an email
- Ask questions and find specific information from emails within your inbox or from your Google Drive files
Upon tapping the Gemini sparkle icon in the top-right corner, Gmail will suggest “proactive prompts.” This is rolling out starting today and will be fully available over the coming weeks
Both features are available for:
- Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on
- Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on
- Google One AI Premium
