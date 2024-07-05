 Skip to main content

Someone bought Galaxy Buds 3 Pro early and their first impressions sound pretty good

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 5 2024 - 10:15 am PT
Samsung is set to launch its biggest update to Galaxy Buds in years later this month, and now someone has managed to get a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro early and share their first thoughts.

Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro have leaked countless times over the past few weeks, with the earbuds ditching Samsung’s “bean” design for something that, for lack of a better comparison, looks almost exactly like Apple’s AirPods. That includes stems and an open fit for the base Galaxy Buds 3, but there are also some unique aspects, such as LED strips embedded in the sides of the earbuds.

Through a local Walmart store, though, Reddit user u/Plastic_Development1 says they purchased a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $250. A quick hardware tour that we first covered yesterday shows the new design and the surprising LED strips that run down the sides. It’s still not entirely clear what those lights are supposed to do, but a setting in the Galaxy Wearable app let users change how the lights appear. The lights can apparently at least show battery life.

Through a series of comments, the user here offers some first impressions on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

This includes a comparison to AirPods Pro, where the ANC and sound quality are said to be better on Samsung’s new earbuds, and they’re also said to be more comfortable. The stem supports swipe and squeeze gestures, with a swipe for volume and squeeze for things such as pause and skipping songs. And Multipoint for connecting to multiple devices at once apparently only works with Galaxy devices. The case, while all plastic, is said to still have a nice hinge and overall hardware.

All in all, it sounds pretty good.

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (and Buds 3) on July 10 alongside other new devices.

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (and Buds 3) on July 10 alongside other new devices.

More on Galaxy Buds:

