Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leak shows off LED strips on stem, fast pair, retail box [Gallery]

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 are switching up their design for the first time in years, and they happen to look a whole lot like AirPods. Now, we’re getting a hands-on look at the earbuds and their retail packaging, and what appears to be a set of LED strips on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

We’ve seen the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on a few occasions at this point with their stemmed design and new case. The updated design looks slick, but we’ve only seen it in renders thus far. Tonight, we’re getting a better look at Samsung’s upcoming earbuds.

Images posted by Ice Universe on Twitter/X show the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in the same gray color we’ve been seeing for a while now, but this is our first time seeing them in real life. As we’ve seen, the design looks a lot like Apple’s AirPods Pro, and the orange and blue accents that have shown up on Watch 7 are also clearly visible.

Also shown is Samsung’s fast pairing system, implying that Google’s Fast Pair system probably still won’t be used – it’s theoretically possible for both to work, but that could quickly get messy on Samsung smartphones which can use both systems.

In one image, we can clearly see that at least Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have LED strips along the stems. They’re seen turned on in one image, but off in another.

We previously speculated this might be the case, but it was hard to tell in previous imagery. These hands-on images make the use of LEDs much more obvious.

The purpose of those LEDs, though, is still unclear.

Beyond that, GSMArena found an image of the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 on Instagram. This image shows the Buds in what looks like the official retail packaging. However, there’s not a whole lot we can see from the box alone.

Samsung is set to launch Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro soon, likely alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at an Unpacked event on July 10.

