OnePlus Pad 2 and Watch 2R leak with familiar designs [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 8 2024 - 10:50 am PT
Ahead of their upcoming launch, renders of the OnePlus Pad 2 and Watch 2R have hit the web, and they look familiar, just as suspected.

Last week, OnePlus hosted a launch event where it unveiled the OnePlus Pad Pro and brought an updated variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 to China. We suspected at the time that these devices would be launched internationally, and that seems to be exactly what’s happening.

Official-looking renders of the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R have now surfaced courtesy of @OnLeaks and Android Headlines, and they show the exact devices that the company just launched in China. We can see the updated Watch design with its exposed buttons and new bezel, and the tablet’s new color (the previous one was only available in green) and tweaked hardware.

More renders also show off the Nord Buds 3 Pro (which are also coming to the US alongside the watch and tablet) with a speckled case. Another post also leaked some images of the OnePlus Nord 4 which is launching internationally on the same date.

OnePlus will host an event for all of these devices on July 16. Stay tuned for our full coverage.

Are you looking forward to these devices?

