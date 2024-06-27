 Skip to main content

OnePlus Pad Pro launches in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, global debut likely coming soon

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jun 27 2024 - 11:30 am PT
A little over a year since the OnePlus Pad debuted, the company is ready to announce a more capable version under the moniker OnePlus Pad Pro.

The OnePlus Pad was met with lackluster reviews after it hit the market. In many respects, it was simply just another entry into the Android tablet market that lacked enough flair to consider it groundbreaking. But maybe that’s just because it wasn’t a “Pro” model.

The OnePlus Pad Pro carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC – the same chip used in the company’s flagship Android phone. In total, there will be four RAM and storage combinations – 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB. To power the SoC, OnePlus is also packing a 9,510mAh battery, which we imagine would do well to give the OnePlus Pad Pro enough juice for several days.

The main attraction of the Pad Pro is the display, which hits a 3000 x 2120 resolution and 900nits of peak brightness. The display also looks to certified for Dolby Vision. At 12.1 inches across, it’s a large device. Well enough for drawing with OnePlus Stylo, which we assume it included in the package.

The company took to announcing the tablet on Weibo but has not yet included plans to launch the device globally. For now, the OnePlus Pad Pro is only available in China at a starting price of ¥2,799. It’s likely the Pro version will launch on a global level in a matter of weeks or months.

