 Skip to main content

OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and new Nord Buds are coming to US on July 16

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 5 2024 - 8:53 am PT
0 Comments

OnePlus has officially announced a July 16 “Summer Launch” event where it will reveal new devices including the OnePlus Pad 2, a new Watch, and Nord devices.

In a post on Twitter/X, OnePlus confirmed its “Summer Launch Event” which is scheduled for July 16. The event, taking place in Milan, will see the launch of four new devices.

  • OnePlus Nord 4
  • OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3
  • OnePlus Pad 2
  • OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Nord 4 has leaked in images lately with a unique two-tone design, but there’s not a ton of solid information is known about the device otherwise. It’s expected to be a mid-range device and, if previous years serve as an example, it likely won’t be coming to the US.

Next in line are Nord Buds Pro 3. OnePlus’ latest budget-focused but feature-packed earbuds are said to have a new case design and will likely be relatively similar to the OnePlus Buds 3 that launched earlier this year.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is also mentioned, with the tablet expected to introduce a refined design and new specs, including the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood.

And, finally, OnePlus Watch 2R is said to be an international version of a OnePlus Watch 2 variant that debuted in China recently. That new variant has a tweaked design and LTE, but similar specs otherwise. The “R” branding suggests, though, that this will be a more affordable option.

On its website, OnePlus has explicitly confirmed plans to launch Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds Pro 3 in the US. Users interested in the tablet can pay $10 to get $100 off of the tablet, or “subscribe” for a chance to win a free tablet or smartwatch. The OnePlus Pad 2 will also be eligible for an “any device, any condition” trade-in discount of $50.

More on OnePlus:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad
OnePlus Watch 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.