OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and new Nord Buds are coming to US on July 16

OnePlus has officially announced a July 16 “Summer Launch” event where it will reveal new devices including the OnePlus Pad 2, a new Watch, and Nord devices.

In a post on Twitter/X, OnePlus confirmed its “Summer Launch Event” which is scheduled for July 16. The event, taking place in Milan, will see the launch of four new devices.

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Nord 4 has leaked in images lately with a unique two-tone design, but there’s not a ton of solid information is known about the device otherwise. It’s expected to be a mid-range device and, if previous years serve as an example, it likely won’t be coming to the US.

Next in line are Nord Buds Pro 3. OnePlus’ latest budget-focused but feature-packed earbuds are said to have a new case design and will likely be relatively similar to the OnePlus Buds 3 that launched earlier this year.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is also mentioned, with the tablet expected to introduce a refined design and new specs, including the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood.

And, finally, OnePlus Watch 2R is said to be an international version of a OnePlus Watch 2 variant that debuted in China recently. That new variant has a tweaked design and LTE, but similar specs otherwise. The “R” branding suggests, though, that this will be a more affordable option.

On its website, OnePlus has explicitly confirmed plans to launch Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds Pro 3 in the US. Users interested in the tablet can pay $10 to get $100 off of the tablet, or “subscribe” for a chance to win a free tablet or smartwatch. The OnePlus Pad 2 will also be eligible for an “any device, any condition” trade-in discount of $50.

