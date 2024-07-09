Google One ‘Dark web reports’ coming to all Google Account holders from late July

After the Google One VPN shutdown in late June, the “Dark Web reports” function is now coming to all Google Account holders from late July 2024.

Currently, Dark web reports are only available to those with a Google One membership or subscription. Official documentation states that after setting up a profile, Google monitors the dark web so you are aware if your personal data has been found in data breaches and leaks. At the time of writing, these reports are available in 46 countries.

When opening the Google One application today, a pop-up banner confirmed that this feature will no longer be available within the app “starting in late July.”

Dark web report will no longer be available in Google One in late July. To continue using the dark web report, learn more in the help article.

Unlike the Google One VPN shutdown, Dark web reports are moving and will “become available to all users with a consumer Google Account.” Instead of requiring the application or login to the Google One service, this information will now be integrated into the “Results about you” section to help you stay aware of any personal data breaches.

Dark web report will become available to all users with a consumer Google Account. Dark web report is integrated with Results about you as a combined solution to help users protect their online presence. Results about you is a feature that helps you find out if your personal contact info, like your home address, phone number, or email address shows up in search results.

“Results about you” lets you find and request the removal of search results that contain your personal information or data while “Dark web report” monitors parts of the web that are ordinarily hard to access for leaks of your personal information including name, address, phone number, and email. Google says that this is a “combined solution” to “help users protect their online presence.”

Starting late July 2024, dark web report will no longer require a Google One membership. All users signed into their Google Accounts can use the feature as it’s made available along with Results about you.

The timeline for integrating the dark web report into user accounts is stated as “late July,” with the removal of Google One memberships also noted. This could help improve user privacy, with data breaches now increasingly common across various online services and products.

More on Google One: