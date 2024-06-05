Pixel 8 and 8 Pro now come with the ‘best of Google AI’ (4 months of AI Premium)

During the Google Store summer sale, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro buyers can get four months of Google One AI Premium for free.

With Fitbit Ace LTE pre-orders ending today, the top spot on the Google Store homepage now advertises “Google AI in your hand.” Aligning the Pixel 8a with Google AI was a big part of the mid-ranger’s launch.

Pixel 8 phones make it easy to edit photos and videos and get more done.

In addition to getting $250 off the Pixel 8 Pro (or $150 off the Pixel 8), you will get four months of Google One AI Premium until June 22. This only applies to new purchases during this period, and is double the standard AI Premium trial available for all users.

Valued at $79.96, this provides access to Gemini Advanced on gemini.google.com and the mobile app, as well as Gemini in Gmail and other Workspace apps. There’s also 2 TB of Google One storage for Photos and Drive. Initially, Google offered 2 TB of Google One storage for six months with the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Fold, as well as three months of YouTube Premium and six months of Fitbit Premium.

This is how Google is advertising Gemini to prospective Pixel buyers:

“ Get access to Gemini Advanced with Google’s most capable AI models and exclusive features : Quickly uncover insights, identify trends, summarize key information, and process significantly more information with a 1 million token context window – so you can tackle more complex problems than ever before.”

: Quickly uncover insights, identify trends, summarize key information, and process significantly more information with a 1 million token context window – so you can tackle more complex problems than ever before.” “Make everyday tasks easier with Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more: With a simple prompt, Gemini can help you draft invites, resumes, and more directly in the Google products you already use.”

This is separate from the current crop of on-device Gemini Nano, which is coming soon to the Pixel 8 and 8a, capabilities. In the future, the Gemini app will take advantage of Gemini Nano for “Dynamic Suggestions.”

This Pixel offer follows Chromebook Plus, which starts at $349, now offering one year of AI Premium.