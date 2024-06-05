 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro now come with the ‘best of Google AI’ (4 months of AI Premium)

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 5 2024 - 12:54 pm PT
2 Comments

During the Google Store summer sale, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro buyers can get four months of Google One AI Premium for free.

With Fitbit Ace LTE pre-orders ending today, the top spot on the Google Store homepage now advertises “Google AI in your hand.” Aligning the Pixel 8a with Google AI was a big part of the mid-ranger’s launch.

Pixel 8 phones make it easy to edit photos and videos and get more done.

Pixel 8 Google AI

In addition to getting $250 off the Pixel 8 Pro (or $150 off the Pixel 8), you will get four months of Google One AI Premium until June 22. This only applies to new purchases during this period, and is double the standard AI Premium trial available for all users.

Valued at $79.96, this provides access to Gemini Advanced on gemini.google.com and the mobile app, as well as Gemini in Gmail and other Workspace apps. There’s also 2 TB of Google One storage for Photos and Drive. Initially, Google offered 2 TB of Google One storage for six months with the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Fold, as well as three months of YouTube Premium and six months of Fitbit Premium. 

This is how Google is advertising Gemini to prospective Pixel buyers:

  • Get access to Gemini Advanced with Google’s most capable AI models and exclusive features: Quickly uncover insights, identify trends, summarize key information, and process significantly more information with a 1 million token context window – so you can tackle more complex problems than ever before.”
  • Make everyday tasks easier with Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more: With a simple prompt, Gemini can help you draft invites, resumes, and more directly in the Google products you already use.”

This is separate from the current crop of on-device Gemini Nano, which is coming soon to the Pixel 8 and 8a, capabilities. In the future, the Gemini app will take advantage of Gemini Nano for “Dynamic Suggestions.”

This Pixel offer follows Chromebook Plus, which starts at $349, now offering one year of AI Premium.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8
Google One

Google One

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing