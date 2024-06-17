Google offering One AI Premium plan for 50% off to tempt free trial users back

As free trials have run out for many early adopters, Google is trying to tempt Google One AI Premium testers to give it another shot with a 50% discount.

Google One AI Premium debuted back in February alongside Gemini Advanced. The plan had all of the same benefits as Google One 2TB, but with the addition of access to Gemini Advanced based on the Ultra 1.0 model. The plan has always cost users $19.99/month, but all users were offered a free two-month trial to try it out.

In the time since, Google has offered a few other promotions for the service. Google Fi users were able to get a two-month trial in May, while Google announced a couple of weeks ago that Chromebook Plus owners will get a year of Gemini Advanced free of charge.

Now, Google appears to be sending out another offer to those who tried AI Premium, but canceled.

As spotted by Parker Ortolani on Twitter/X, Google is informing users who previously canceled Google One AI Premium a 50% discount on two months of service. This takes the cost of AI Premium down to $9.99/month, the same cost as the usual 2TB plan.

It’s not clear how widely Google is making this offer available, but it’s certainly a tempting option for anyone who might have enjoyed Gemini Advanced, but perhaps felt it wasn’t worth the cost yet.

Have you received this offer? Will you give AI Premium another shot?

Looks like Google is discounting Gemini Advanced through Google One 50% off if you’ve previously subscribed and cancelled. pic.twitter.com/8NUVX0mPKI — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) June 17, 2024

