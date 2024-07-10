 Skip to main content

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 delivers Wear OS 5 and health tracking upgrades from $299

Andrew Romero  | Jul 10 2024
Samsung is now ready to unveil the next in its long-standing smartwatch series – the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra, with the series delivering welcome upgrades and staying at the same price point.l

Samsung has set a pattern for its watch releases in the last couple of years. The Galaxy Watch 4 series brought the Classic edition, complete with a rotating bezel. Two years later, that design returns in the Watch 6 Classic. Between those two models, Samsung also released a sport-focused Watch 5 Pro that equipped a titanium case and some really nice active features.

This year, Samsung is circling back to sports and releasing the base Galaxy Watch 7 and rugged Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. The latter brings a titanium case, 10ATM water resistance, the customizable “Quick Button,” and a new dynamic lug system for extra comfort. The new dial design comes in at 47mm, which isn’t exactly small.

The Galaxy Watch 7, on the other hand, has a more toned-down design, which is not necessarily negative. It doesn’t look too dissimilar to the previous year’s model, and it carries a new set of bands that breathe a little more life than before.

Both watches will carry features like a new AI algorithm for sleep tracking. The new tracking function comes with a sleep apnea detection feature, as well as heart rate monitoring and irregular heart rate notifications. Samsung notes that the Watch 7 debuts a new BioActive sensor that’s more accurate than before. The new sensors make it possible to now track your AGEs index, which reflects your overall metabolic health.

The Galaxy Watch 7 and 7 Ultra utilize a 3nm Exynos W1000 and come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both will run Wear OS 5 out of the box – One UI 5 Watch from Samsung.

The smaller Watch 7 and larger Watch 7 will carry a 300mAh and 425mAh battery, respectively, the same as Watch 6.

The Galaxy Watch 7 will start at $299, while the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra comes in at $649. Both are available to pre-order starting today.

Orders start shipping later this month.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

