Bixby is getting an AI revamp, Samsung confirms

Samsung skipped over Bixby with its big Galaxy AI launch, but that’s soon to change, Samsung says.

When Samsung first started leaning into AI features to sell its phones, the company didn’t integrate anything new with Bixby. That’s despite many other companies, including Google, using AI to revamp voice assistants. At the time, Samsung only said it wouldn’t be shutting Bixby down, but there were no real plans for what was next.

Now, Samsung is giving us an update.

Speaking to CNBC, Samsung’s TM Roh says that the company will “advance Bixby with [the] application of Gen AI technology.”

The company’s work on this was previously reported earlier this year, and it’s said to be based on Samsung’s own LLM. A focus of the upgrade is on natural language and, apparently, it will “redefine” what Bixby is. As for what that means, it’s still unclear.

Max Jambor, a reliable Samsung tipster, also mentioned these plans, saying that it will happen “in the near future.”

More on Galaxy AI:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram