 Skip to main content

Some Galaxy AI features will depend on what device you’re using – here’s the full list

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 27 2024 - 3:30 am PT
1 Comment

Samsung has officially announced the rollout of Galaxy AI features to 2023 Galaxy devices such as Galaxy S23 and Tab S9. Here are which features are supported on each device.

The Galaxy AI suite includes exactly a dozen different features throughout Samsung’s software including Live Translate, Chat Assist, Generative Edit, Circle to Search, and more. As of March 28, these features will be rolling out to select 2023 Samsung Galaxy devices including Galaxy S23, Tab S9, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5. But, as it turns out, not every feature will be supported everywhere.

Samsung clarified to 9to5Google that select Galaxy AI features won’t be available to select devices.

Specifically, this includes the Galaxy S23 FE, which will not get the “Instant Slow-Mo” feature in the Samsung Gallery app. This feature allows users to long-press while watching a video to turn that segment into slow-motion, even if the video wasn’t shot with slow-motion in mind. This works by generating additional frames to fill the gaps.

Beyond that, “Live Translate” will not be available to the Wi-Fi-only versions of the Galaxy Tab S9 series. This comes as little surprise, though, as this feature is designed to let users translate phone calls in real-time. The feature will be available to the 5G version.

Samsung says that the rest of its Galaxy AI features will be available across 2023 Galaxy devices.

The full list of features includes:

  • Circle to Search
  • Chat Assist
  • Interpreter
  • Live Translate (not on Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S9)
  • Note Assist
  • Transcript Assist
  • Browsing Assist
  • Generative Edit
  • Edit Suggestion
  • Instant Slow-Mo (not on Galaxy S23 FE)
  • Generative Wallpaper

The one AI feature that won’t be available at all outside of the Galaxy S24 series is the new “Photo Ambient Wallpaper” that we covered earlier this year. The feature shows weather conditions and can change based on current conditions. This won’t be available on any other Galaxy devices, at least for the time being, Samsung says.

Photo Ambient Wallpaper on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

One UI 6.1 starts rolling out to 2023 Galaxy devices starting on March 28.

The full list of Galaxy devices getting One UI 6.1 with AI features includes:

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.