Some Galaxy AI features will depend on what device you’re using – here’s the full list

Samsung has officially announced the rollout of Galaxy AI features to 2023 Galaxy devices such as Galaxy S23 and Tab S9. Here are which features are supported on each device.

The Galaxy AI suite includes exactly a dozen different features throughout Samsung’s software including Live Translate, Chat Assist, Generative Edit, Circle to Search, and more. As of March 28, these features will be rolling out to select 2023 Samsung Galaxy devices including Galaxy S23, Tab S9, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5. But, as it turns out, not every feature will be supported everywhere.

Samsung clarified to 9to5Google that select Galaxy AI features won’t be available to select devices.

Specifically, this includes the Galaxy S23 FE, which will not get the “Instant Slow-Mo” feature in the Samsung Gallery app. This feature allows users to long-press while watching a video to turn that segment into slow-motion, even if the video wasn’t shot with slow-motion in mind. This works by generating additional frames to fill the gaps.

Beyond that, “Live Translate” will not be available to the Wi-Fi-only versions of the Galaxy Tab S9 series. This comes as little surprise, though, as this feature is designed to let users translate phone calls in real-time. The feature will be available to the 5G version.

Samsung says that the rest of its Galaxy AI features will be available across 2023 Galaxy devices.

The full list of features includes:

Circle to Search

Chat Assist

Interpreter

Live Translate (not on Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S9)

Note Assist

Transcript Assist

Browsing Assist

Generative Edit

Edit Suggestion

Instant Slow-Mo (not on Galaxy S23 FE)

Generative Wallpaper

The one AI feature that won’t be available at all outside of the Galaxy S24 series is the new “Photo Ambient Wallpaper” that we covered earlier this year. The feature shows weather conditions and can change based on current conditions. This won’t be available on any other Galaxy devices, at least for the time being, Samsung says.

Photo Ambient Wallpaper on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

One UI 6.1 starts rolling out to 2023 Galaxy devices starting on March 28.

The full list of Galaxy devices getting One UI 6.1 with AI features includes:

